Pixar has made a ton of iconic films over the years, and The Incredibles is among the best. It made hundreds of millions of dollars in the box office, it scooped up a fair share of awards and critical acclaim, and it inspired Kanye West to finally give his first Keeping Up With The Kardashians interview.

Given the fact that Kanye is married to Kim Kardashian, he has made many appearances on the show, but on the season 16 premiere, he finally sat down in front of the cameras and did his first testimonial, alongside his wife. He explained his motivations for doing so, saying that it’s all because of the Pixar superhero movie: “This is my first time doing this. I’m not actually attempting to do good. This interview is because of the movie The Incredibles. It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews.”

He went on to say that he sees parallels between his family and the Parrs, especially in regards to a certain anatomical feature: “The wife’s got a big butt, and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly.”

Watch Kanye’s first Keeping Up With The Kardashians interview above.