Kanye’s Comeback On Twitter Is A Reminder Of Why He Went Away In The First Place

#Donald Trump #Kanye West
04.23.18 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Kanye West told artist Axel Verdoordt in a recent interview that he hopes his work “represents humanity for the next 500 to 1,000 years.” The quote reminded me of a musing I’ve always had when it comes to Kanye: If we were waaay in the future, in a time when white supremacy has hopefully been dismantled, Kanye’s push for free thought and idealism above all would be commendable. In 2018, however, he’s continuing to make a fool of himself.

He once tweeted that Twitter was “designed specifically with me in mind just my humble opinion hahhhahaaaahaaa humble hahahahhahaahaaaa.” In theory, Twitter is an ideal vessel for the impulsive, outspoken artist to have 24/7 access to the public. But eight years later, his tweets are showing that we don’t at all want to know what he’s thinking — unless it’s music-related.

On Sunday, he tweeted that “people demonize people and then they demonize anybody who sees anything positive in someone whose been demonized.”

That’s true. But the problem with the tweet is that he’s not merely philosophizing, he’s weaponizing it against people who were legitimately upset that on Saturday he expressed admiration for conservative pundit Candace Owens. Owens is a conservative Black woman who even fellow Republican Eugene Craig called a “Tomi Lahren in Blackface.” In her bluntly-titled I Don’t Care About Charlottesville, the KKK, or White Supremacy video, she opined that Black Lives Matter organizers should “extend their slogan to ‘Don’t Shoot, Because We’ve Already Got It Covered.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Kanye West
TAGScandace owensdonald trumpKanye Westwhite nationalism

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 week ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP