KIDS SEE GHOSTS ALBUM ART pic.twitter.com/MVt5vIzlA1 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 6, 2018

Last night’s listening event for Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s joint album Kids See Ghosts didn’t go so well. It was meant to begin at 8 PM PST, but when it missed that start time, it was pushed back by a half hour. Then it was pushed back multiple more times. At 12:30 AM EST, the Wav app tweeted, “Hang tight. Starting shortly.” The stream went live shortly after that, but without audio. As Gizmodo notes, the stream was finally working properly at 1:45 AM EST.

As you might imagine, not being able to listen to the album when they were told they could peeved a lot of fans, but now the wait is over (for those who have Tidal or don’t mind actually buying the album): Kids See Ghosts is currently streaming, but as of this writing, it’s only available on Tidal, or for purchase on Google Play.

The album includes samples of jazz and Kurt Cobain’s “Burn The Rain,” from the Montage Of Heck posthumous compilation. Now that Kids See Ghosts is streaming, the seven-song tracklist has been revealed, which features a sequel to Ye‘s “Ghost Town,” titled “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2).”

Check out the Kids See Ghosts tracklist below.

1. “4th Dimension” (feat. Louis Prima)

2. “Kids See Ghosts”

3. “Cudi Montage”

4. “Freeee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)”

5. “Feel The Love”

6. “Fire”

7. “Reborn”

Kids See Ghosts is out now via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam. Get it here.