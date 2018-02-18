Kanye West Had A Surprise Performance At NBA All-Star Weekend In Los Angeles

#Kanye West
02.18.18 3 weeks ago

Kanye West surprised audiences at Adidas’ NBA All-Star Weekend event in Los Angeles with a small performance. The rapper introduced Kid Cudi — who was also a surprise performer at the event — and the two performed The Life Of Pablo track “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

This is the second time the two performers have taken the stage together in the past few months; Kanye dropped in on Kid Cudi’s show at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom to perform the same track back in November 2017. The aforementioned surprise performance was Kanye’s first since the rapper’s infamous rant at his Sacramento show in 2016. The rapper arrived 90 mins late, performed for 15 minutes, went on a tirade against Beyoncé and Jay-Z, spoke niceties about the then newly-elected Trump, and left the stage only to cancel the rest of his The Life Of Pablo Tour shortly after.

Apart from his approximately two-minute performance this weekend, Kanye has been producing music — he was recently credited with “additional producing” on the Migos’ latest release Culture II — and working on a secret Good Music show in Los Angeles. The rapper also made a brief return to Instagram on Valentine’s Day, where he spent the day flooding feeds with photos of iconic celebrity couples of the past. And just as quickly as he came, the extremely-public-turned-elusive rapper left again.

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSKanye Westkid cudilos angelesNBA All-Star 2018rap

