Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kash Doll is out to conquer 2019. The Detroit rapper began the year by sharing the opulent music video for “Chanel Slides” her buzzing single with Dreezy. Last month, she released her crime thriller mini-movie “Hustla.” In January, she told Uproxx that she had been working on her debut album and that we could expect it some time this summer. To top things off, on June 29, she will square off against names like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Remy Ma for the “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” prize at the BET Awards.

On Friday, Kash kept up the momentum by releasing her new single “Kitten.” The new song features a coveted guest verse from Lil Wayne and is vying to be your next favorite summer smash. The ISM-produced track’s growling bass and modulated dog bark beat is the perfect backdrop for Kash Doll’s clever bars and a silky smooth vocal delivery. “I don’t want no dog, I’m allergic / Take you to the park, have your fun, mama splurgin’,” she quips.

’Kitten’ is a fun playful song for summer. “Dogs will be dogs but they ain’t getting this kitten,” the 27-year-old explained in a press release announcing the song. Listen to the new single above.