Following Nipsey Hussle‘s tragic death in March, this must be an emotional Father’s Day for his surviving family. As reported by XXL and others, Lauren London, mother of Nip’s youngest child, posted a sweet tribute to her love on Instagram.

“One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood. Today we celebrate You. Love you Ermias,” she captioned a photo of herself, Nip, and their two-year-old, Kross Asghedom.

London and the rapper started dating in 2013, and Kross was born in August 2016. Nip has another child, Emani, from a previous relationship. London has a son, Kameron, with her ex Lil Wayne.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31. Since the rapper’s death, London has been dedicated to preserving Nip’s memory and continuing his work in community activism. Just days after his death, London posted a heartbreaking eulogy for the rapper on Instagram, writing, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

London’s photo is a touching tribute to a legendary rapper, citizen, and father. You can check it out above.