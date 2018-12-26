Getty Image

Migos may be one of the most prominent rap groups around at the moment with huge sales and major publicity, but their boasts that this cultural ubiquity also makes them rap’s best group has gotten under some skin lately. Namely, Layzie Bone, member of popular ’90s-era rap pioneers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, took issue with their claims of being the biggest rap group of all time, leading to some fractious exchanges online. Of course, no online rap beef stays that way these days, so it was only a matter of time until that animosity coalesced into a scathing diss record. It looks like Layzie is the one to take the first shot with “Let Me Go Migo,” in which he plays Grinch to the Atlanta trio’s Christmas festivities.

Apparently, this unusual, cross-generational beef all started when Layzie posted a video to Instagram earlier this month rebuking Migos’ claims to being the best group ever. Of course, it’s his contention that the title belongs to his own group, which dominated ’90s radio in much the same way Migos does now with hits like “1st Of Tha Month,” “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Notorious Thugs” with The Notorious BIG, and “Crossroads.” “Young n—-s talking about how they the best group ever,” he said, “I’m just here to set the record straight. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony we still all five live, baby. Krayzie, Bizzy, Wish, Flesh and myself Layzie Bone. We the best, you dig? The biggest that ever done it… Migos sit down, we gon’ shut y’all down for 2019. Y’all little n—-s talk too much.”

When Layzie pressed the issue, posting another photo sniping at Quality Control leadership Coach K and Pee, Offset responded by issuing a “bankroll challenge” in the comments — one which Layzie promptly declined, saying, “Y’all think money equals respect. It doesn’t. This is a skills challenge… get yo’ bars up, youngin.” He declined to mention that Bone Thugs were a huge phenomenon in their time, selling over five million copies of their album E. 1999 Eternal and four million of their double album The Art Of War.

While neither side in the debate could be considered a slouch lyrically or in terms of sales, Layzie takes brazen shots throughout “Let Me Go Migo,” telling his rivals, “As long as we livin’, we second to none.” For now, only one side has taken shots, but if this thing spreads, it may not resolve the biggest group of all time debate, but it will certainly result in one of the biggest rap battles by the sheer number of parties involved.