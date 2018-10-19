Getty Image

Modern day athletes are about the closest thing we can get to real-life superheroes, and you know what they say: Every good hero should have some theme music. The Superman of the NBA, LeBron James, now has his own thanks to ESPN’s new partnership with Atlanta rap label, Quality Control, and Quavo, who wrote a song specifically to commemorate the King’s first home game as a Los Angeles Laker. It will debut Saturday at 7:30 PM PST/10:30 PM EST on ESPN, during the Lakers’ home opener against the Houston Rockets.

The ESPN/Quality Control collaboration will feature even more exclusive tracks throughout the season to highlight marquee matchups by pairing QC artists with producer DJ Durel, Migos’ official tour DJ. That means at some point we’re probaby getting a Lil Baby verse about how dope Kevin Durant is or something, and personally, I can’t wait. Given how deep Coach K and Pee’s roster goes, with City Girls, Jordan Hollywood, Lil Yachty, Marlo, and Stefflon Don all on call (and Cardi B and Trippie Redd on the management side), this campaign could make for some interesting tracks and plenty of exposure for the label which has quickly become one of hip-hop’s premiere imprints in recent years. Quavo even put in an appearance at the NBA Twitter event in LA sponsored by ESPN, performing songs from his new album, Quavo Huncho.

Quavo performing between quarters here at #NBATwitter — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) October 19, 2018

The LeBron James LA Lakers take on the James Harden-led Houston Rockets this Staturday, October 20 at Staples Center.

Quavo Huncho is out now via Quality Control. Get it here.