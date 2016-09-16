Lil B Gifts A Homeless Family With Money And A Dose Of Positivity

The beautiful struggle im not gon stand for this no more or let my people struggle! I found 3 homeless black children and a beautiful mother in downtown LA!!! ! I gave all the kids 100 dollars and hugs and we had a good laugh the struggle is good when its solid people around but i dont trust the streets and children and god knows low income children need protection equally this hurts my heart becuase its so many fake people and i need to help but i am and im doing it personally and ima keep blessing people also women and men watch the folks that are using they job or housing for evil! I love yall and please protect the children and i swear to god im tired to seeing young black children born into the struggle ! Do your part and protect and educate the youth and our black youth number one and all youth number one black lives matter ! And so does yours ! But i must admit nobody is born into the struggle in america but black people fuck that and please wake up yall and watch who u letting around ur damn kids and the photos u posting of ur family dont nobody wanna or need to see that shit protect the children and world i love yall – Lil B
Lil B is for the children.
Thursday night in downtown Los Angeles, the rapper came across a homeless black family of a mother and three boys. Not only did he give each child $100, he also blessed them with some encouragement. “I told them it’s all love and we gonna get it,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “They’re doing their thing, and it’s not forever.”
Based God shared the experience on his Instagram account, along with a heartfelt letter sharing his thoughts about the struggle of black youth. “I love yall and please protect the children,” he said. “I swear to god im tired to seeing young black children born into the struggle. Do your part and protect and educate the youth and our black youth number one and all youth number one black lives matter!”
The beautiful struggle im not gon stand for this no more or let my people struggle! I found 3 homeless black children and a beautiful mother in downtown LA!!! ! I gave all the kids 100 dollars and hugs and we had a good laugh the struggle is good when its solid people around but i dont trust the streets and children and god knows low income children need protection equally this hurts my heart becuase its so many fake people and i need to help but i am and im doing it personally and ima keep blessing people also women and men watch the folks that are using they job or housing for evil! I love yall and please protect the children and i swear to god im tired to seeing young black children born into the struggle ! Do your part and protect and educate the youth and our black youth number one and all youth number one black lives matter ! And so does yours ! But i must admit nobody is born into the struggle in america but black people fuck that and please wake up yall and watch who u letting around ur damn kids and the photos u posting of ur family dont nobody wanna or need to see that shit protect the children and world i love yall – Lil B
While the good deed might come off as a small gesture, giving the children hope for the future was the most important part of the interaction. As for the rest of Lil B’s letter, other rappers are doing their part in educating the youth. Diddy recently opened a charter school in Harlem and E-40 donated school supplies to his old middle school. Whether or not Based God will do the same is up to him, but it sure would be nice to see him put his money where his mouth is.
Join The Discussion: Log In With