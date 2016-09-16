Lil B Gifts A Homeless Family With Money And A Dose Of Positivity

Lil B is for the children.

Thursday night in downtown Los Angeles, the rapper came across a homeless black family of a mother and three boys. Not only did he give each child $100, he also blessed them with some encouragement. “I told them it’s all love and we gonna get it,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “They’re doing their thing, and it’s not forever.”

Based God shared the experience on his Instagram account, along with a heartfelt letter sharing his thoughts about the struggle of black youth. “I love yall and please protect the children,” he said. “I swear to god im tired to seeing young black children born into the struggle. Do your part and protect and educate the youth and our black youth number one and all youth number one black lives matter!”

While the good deed might come off as a small gesture, giving the children hope for the future was the most important part of the interaction. As for the rest of Lil B’s letter, other rappers are doing their part in educating the youth. Diddy recently opened a charter school in Harlem and E-40 donated school supplies to his old middle school. Whether or not Based God will do the same is up to him, but it sure would be nice to see him put his money where his mouth is.