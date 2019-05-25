Getty Image

Lil Pump recently posted a video of himself lighting up at a gas station and blowing smoke into the pump. He later admitted he doesn’t consider the fire hazard dangerous, and will continue doing so. Although the “Gucci Gang” rapper might not understand the nuances of fire safety, the rapper does understand the booming cannabis business.

Lil Pump is now officially the spokesperson, or smokesperson, of his own company. The Harverd Dropout rapper will be representing the company Smoke Unhappy.

Lil Pump can be seen holding a nondescript styrofoam cup and sitting atop a large stack of vape cartridges embossed with his signature unhappy face. Pump looks like he’s in his element, as he’s advertised his heavy cannabis use in nearly every social media video.

Lil Pump also began a contest entry to win a signed grinder.

The Smoke Unhappy brand sells a wide variety of branded products and officially launched just last week. TMZ reports the company’s partnership with Lil Pump began through Eric the Jeweler. The company was originally slated to launch in 2018, but stalled the release until the company found an ideal brand ambassador.