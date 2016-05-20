Lil Wayne Reportedly Will Star In His Own Reality Show On VH1

Getty Image

On “I’m Raw,” Lil Wayne once rapped, “I will be on VH1 when I’m done being famous.” It was aimed at all the reality shows on VH1 reviving washed up artists’ careers, but it looks like Weezy could be the next one to appear on the network.

Apparently, Wayne is in talks to do a show set at his L.A. home with him being a “mentor” to the Young Money artists. Stephanie Acevedo, a YM model/artist, let the news spill to Dr. Miami recently. “It’s basically us coming together as artists, as a family,” she explained. “Wayne’s going to be our mentor.”

So, basically it sounds like Wayne is looking for a way to get his Young Money talent showcased and a reality show will undoubtedly put eyes on them. However, is the reality world going to be receptive to Jae Millz or Gudda Gudda? The argument you can make with Love and Hip Hop is that none of those artists have actually used the platform to make a musical comeback. Young Money will make money from this show if it actually happens, but past that it doesn’t seem like a launching pad for a thriving comeback. Time will tell.

(Via AHH)