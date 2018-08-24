Getty Image

Lil Yachty’s entire Supreme collection will be up for sale exclusively on men’s fashion marketplace platform Grailed this coming Monday, August 27.

The Atlanta fashion aficionado, who recently celebrated his 21st birthday on Thursday is giving fans the opportunity to own not only items from his coveted Supreme collection but also a pair of autographed Maison Margiela x Converse sneakers, signed “Lil Boat.” Rare collectibles from Raf Simons, Saint Laurent and Gosha were also plucked from his wardrobe and are ready to be inherited by their next owner.

In announcing his partnership with the e-commerce site, Yachty admits he wasn’t always able to afford high-end designer brands growing up and he owes his unique swag from having to be creative with the clothes he copped while thrift shopping. From his fire engine red plats to piecing together a look to turn heads, the QC artist made sure he looked fly no matter the price tag.

“Back in the day I had to help my mom pay bills,” he explained. “I don’t worry about clothes. I used to thrift a lot. I had it down to a science. Back when I had the energy and patience and I could drive, me and my homeboys would get in the car and drive all around Georgia to different thrift stores. I used to have like $20 or $30 and come home with trash bags with all types of vintage tees and flannels and just put it together. That was when you had to use your mind to look fly because you couldn’t afford the fly stuff. I think that’s why I buy so much shit now because I never could.”

The price range Yachty has his opulent fashions up sale vary from Supreme items going for $100 to a signed a YEEZY Season 3 sweater going for $5,000. Still, this is substantially less than what streetwear enthusiasts would be able to purchase at retail price.

Take a look at a few of the luxury items Lil Yachty has up for sale on Grailed below and take your chance at owning a piece of the Atlanta rhymer’s closet here.

