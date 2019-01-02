Getty Image

After a career-making 2017, Logic did not succumb to the 2018 hangover. The rapper followed up 2017’s Everybody and its breakout single, “1-800-273-8255” with two projects in this past year. Bobby Tarantino II became his second straight No. 1 album in March, and September’s YSIV debuted at No. 2. All this success seems to have only emboldened the 28-year-old to expand his creative offerings. In November of 2017, he tweeted this:

On this Plane writing my Novel Supermarket. — Bobby Billboard (@Logic301) November 16, 2017

Rumors have been swirling about the existence of this fabled novel ever since, and Logic’s legion of superfans have waited in heated anticipation of its release. He wouldn’t be the first rapper to pen a novel. In 2013, Meek Mill published Tony Story an expansion upon his series of songs of the same name.

Last month, Logic revealed to Lauren Levy of Billboard that the novel would be about “a guy falling in love with a girl,” and that the story would have an accompanying soundtrack, featuring a song produced by Mac DeMarco no less.

Now, it seems the wait for the project may be finally coming to a close, and that the novel may be hitting shelves soon. On New Year’s Day, Logic posted a photo of himself reclining an easy chair to his Instagram with the caption, “Supermarket 2019. Who’s grabbing a copy?”