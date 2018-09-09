Getty Image

Mac Miller was one of the most exciting young voices in hip-hop to emerge over the last decade, and the news of his sudden, unexpected and tragic death at the young age of just 26 has left his millions of fans around the world reeling. A deluge of tributes has poured in across every social media channel imaginable praising both his unique artistry and his basic human decency.

Shortly after finding out the news herself, Miller’s onetime girlfriend Ariana Grande took to social media herself. Apparently speechless, the singer was only able to post a simple, black-and-white photo of the rapper without a caption. The comments on the post and all her other posts were closed due to a campaign of harassment from fans who used the comments sections of her most recent posts to lay blame for Mac’s death on Ariana for breaking up with Mac.

Grande and Miller first linked up back in 2012 and shortly thereafter recorded a tender cover of the Christmas classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” later pairing up for “My Way” before their relationship became public. Miller memorably canceled his own slate of live appearances to be by Grande’s side in the wake of the tragic bombing at her concert in Manchester that left nearly two dozen people dead.

The couple ultimately went their separate ways earlier this year in May, but split on amicable terms with Grande saying in an Instagram story, “This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”