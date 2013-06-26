Machine Gun Kelly – Black Flag

Machine Gun Kelly drops a new mixtape called, “Black Flag.”
wow, really impressed with MGK here, he def stepped his game up. that track Breaking News and Street Dreams are fire.. dude rapped his ass off.
garbage…this boh cannot rap….that new killer mike and el-p jawn bumpin though
Wack! He is smart act like a stupid white boy on stage so people wont pay attention to lyrics GENUIS
him french los n red cafe wont b on badboy too long
get out of here do you listen to his lyrics he’s deeper than like D.M.X.a said 80 % of the rappers out right now
stop hatin on kells if you don’t know the first thing about him
