Getty Image

Swae Lee lends his vocal presence to Madonna’s latest Madame X single, “Crave,” a moody, guitar-driven song about desire and restraint. Produced by Mike Dean, the song features swirly synths over a folksy guitar as Madonna lays out her proposition to a potential prospect, warning that “my cravings get dangerous.” The new track comes complete with an artsy visualizer flashing a spotlit “X” on the floor around a posing Madonna, reminding viewers that she has a new album on the way.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Madonna previously revealed the album’s release date, June 14, with another new single collaborating with a young, up-and-coming artist in Maluma called “Medellín.” Both of the tracks suggest Madonna’s new direction on Madame X will incorporate the latest trends in trap-based hip-hop and Latin music, a departure from some of her previous, EDM-focused projects in the past. A 30-year music career doesn’t come without some musical evolution and Madonna’s latest singles show why she’s one of the music business’ top performers at utilizing new styles and keeping up to date on the latest trends.

Other guests on the upcoming Madame X will include Brazilian singer Anitta and Atlanta trap ambassador Quavo of Migos. Swae Lee is also on a hot streak of his own, promising new albums this year — both solo and with rap duo Rae Sremmurd.

Madame X is due June 14 via Interscope.