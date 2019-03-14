Getty Image

Houston may have beaten Philadelphia to honoring its famous resident, but the City of Brotherly Love has come through in the end. Meek Mill, who grew up in North Philadelphia and made his come-up on the city’s battle rap scene, has been honored with Meek Mill Day by Philly’s city council. City Council President Darrell Clarke made the announcement today during a city council meeting, saying that Meek’s work in both music and criminal justice reform earned him that distinction.

The state of Pennsylvania wasn’t to be outdone, however, as Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street also honored the rapper with a state level proclamation declaring March 15 through 17 “Meek Mill Weekend.” The dates coincide with his Motivation Tour‘s arrival in his hometown with shows tonight and Friday, March 15.

Meek accepted the city honor at Philadelphia City Hall alongside Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who was one of his biggest supporters during his most recent incarceration. His gracious acceptance speech noted the support the city as a whole showed him during his struggle with the courts, saying: The one time that my City of Philadelphia showed me support was the one time I came out of prison and I want to show the support back and do it for the people that actually stood up for me.” He’s already done so, holding a toy giveaway for 3000 kids this past Christmas.

Meek was honored with Meek Mill Day in Houston in February, just months after the Texas city honored its own hometown hero Travis Scott with Astroworld Day.