Back in May, it was revealed that Meek Mill was working on a documentary series about his legal battles, and that Jay-Z was among the executive producers. Now a trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series has been shared, and Free Meek will begin streaming sometime this summer.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Free Meek is an upcoming documentary series that will follow Meek and his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system. In collaboration with Meek and executive producers Shawn Carter, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Paul and Isaac Solotaroff, and produced by Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), the series will give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career, and criminal justice odyssey, while demonstrating the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color.”

In the trailer, Meek said, “I never really looked at it like a nightmare. I looked at it as real life for a black kid in America. This is real life.”

Meek previously said of the series, “I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series. Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”

Executive producer Eli Holzman also previously said, “Every day of Meek’s adult life has been lived under the threat of incarceration, if not actually behind bars. With our partners at Roc Nation and the incredible team at Amazon Studios, we are privileged to take on the responsibility of crafting the definitive documentary on Meek’s story, the corrupt system he continues to navigate to ensure his freedom, and the larger issue of long-tail probation in our country. Hopefully Meek and the millions like him won’t have to wait for justice much longer.”

Watch the Free Meek trailer above.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.