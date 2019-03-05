Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins heads to Jamaica in the latest video from his 2018 album, Pieces Of A Man, searching for some “Consensual Seduction.” He finds it in the form of a Jamaican beauty at a coconut stand across the way from his card game with his gracious hosts as he enjoys a bottle of Red Stripe and a joint, trading knowing glances while trying to play it cool. The video is directed by Mahaneela, a photographer and filmmaker who has worked with Nike, FKA Twigs, Sampha, and The Xx. It was shot on-location in Portland, Jamaica, and while the video doesn’t feature the song’s guest star, Corinne Bailey Rae, her presence is still powerfully felt in a montage of gorgeously shot nature imagery toward the end.

Despite being only a few months removed from the release of his latest album, Mick has kept his presence characteristically low-key, offering a few videos from the project, including the humorous “Reginald” and “Consensual Seduction,” and stuck to the tour circuit. He recently completed a North American tour with opener Kari Faux and is now preparing to take on a slate of European dates ranging from Denmark to Glasgow, UK, including stops in Germany, The Netherlands, and Paris, France along the way. See below for those dates and venues and get tickets here.

3/6 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

3/7 — Aarhus, Denmark @ Voxhall

3/9 — Cologne, Germany @ CBE

3/10 — Berlin, Germany @ Lido

3/12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Oude Zaal

3/13 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

3/14 — Paris, France @ Trabendo

3/16 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton

3/17 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

3/18 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

3/20 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3