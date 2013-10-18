Nas Speaks On His Upcoming Album & “HSTRY” Clothing Line

HuffingtonPost :Thus far, how is the album shaping up in terms of its direction?
Nas: With “Life Is Good” it felt like hip hop needed an album to help steer the direction of the sound and the rest of the albums that were coming out that year. Or to re-encourage the ones that were working to say, “It’s ok to make a hip hop album.” And that was my goal with that. And I think I accomplished that. I think after that I saw a nice sharp turn for the better in rap albums. So that mission is completed.
With this record, ah man … It’s the next chapter in myself as a writer. I’m really excited about every new leaf I turn. Every new endeavor. I’m excited about that and all the potential that comes with everything new that I do. And all my ideas can come to fruition. And that excites me, because there’s no limits to what I can do, in terms of trying to be an inspiration. I just want to do well for the listeners out there. Do well for the whole genre. So I’m excited.
HuffingtonPost : Aside from the Hennessy campaign and music you’ve also launched your new clothing line, HSTRY. How much input do you have in each design?
Nas: Total input on everything. From picking out fabric to the designs. It’s a collaborative effort between me and Grungy Gentleman. So what you’ve been seeing from HSTRY is not 100 percent HSTRY. It’s half HSTRY, half Grungy Gentleman. That was the way we launched it on that level. But the Spring collection is the next thing. We’re going to have some cool pieces this Winter. But next Spring is where my head is at, which will be 100 percent HSTRY.
Full Story: Huffingtonpost
Nas also speaks about his Hennessy endorsement, “Sinatra In The Sands,” and working with Mariah Carey.
SHIT! I DIDNT GET ANYTHING ABOUT THE NEXT ALBUM. THIS NEXT ALBUM IS LIKE A SECRET WEAPON OR SOMETHING! NOBODY DONT KNOW SHIT ABOUT IT! EITHER WAY I CANT WAIT FOR THE SHIT! LETS HOPE THAT THE HSTRY CLOTHING LINE IS AFFORDABLE…
Those price points on HSTRY are flat out insane. I don’t know who the hell buys a $500 button down.
I can’t see how niggas can buy $200 jordans,but they find a way to do so!
IT TOOK NAS 20 YEARS TO GET SOME BUSINESS SENSE
NIGGA CHARGING $300 DOLLARS FOR SHIRTS N SHIT SMH
no hate, he finally learned ‘business’ from jay-z
If anything he learned from Steve Stoute,not Jay-z
lol the one guy who has substance in his raps and isn’t always talking that bullshit turns around and sells his gear for $300 and up for T shirts, what a shame.
I say he learned from Steve Stoute.
I’m a real Nas fan but I gotta admit, I lost some respect for the homie with this Hennessy endorsement. There was a time when Nas said he would NEVER market alcohol. I guess, money talks, bullshit walks….