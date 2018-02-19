Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

NERD performed some of the band’s biggest hits at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show, including “Lapdance,” “Rock Star,” and “Lemon,” backed by an energetic cheer squad of dancers and mascots from around the NBA.

There was even a hint of The Neptunes’ earliest smashes at the very beginning of the set, with a marching band tapping out the distinctive drum beat from Clipse’s “Grindin’.” From there, Pharrell Williams and Shay Haley launched into a medley containing the aforementioned hits, as well as “1000s” from their latest album, No_One Ever Really Dies, while the mascots mugged for the cameras behind them. LA resident Chuck the Condor was especially turned up as one of the Clippers’ few representatives at the All-Star Game.

Migos popped up to perform their hit single “Stir Fry” as well, backed by Pharrell on a snare drum set. “Stir Fry” has been the official theme song of the NBA this season, so they were bound to show up, but their performance was given extra life by the addition of the marching band embellishments.

Finally, NERD swung into a high-energy, neon-soaked performance of “Lemon.” Despite the absence of Rihanna to rap her verses — a duty handled by Pharrell himself — the band did bring along one element from the high-energy music video: The forceful moves of dancer Mette Towley, who became the centerpiece as Pharrell and Shay leaned back on a pair of classic cars for the final song.