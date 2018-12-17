Getty Image

One of the lines that garnered the most attention on “Barbie Dreams,” the third single off Nicki Minaj’s most recent album Queen, is the one in which the 36-year-old MC takes a moment to blow her ex’s spot up. She raps, “Meek still be in my DMs, I be havin’ to duck him.”

Whether or not the Philadelphia rapper was actually still trying to hit his ex up long after their January 2017 break up is hard to know. Now, however, Meek claims his access to Minaj’s DMs has been revoked altogether. During a Twitter Q&A session, the Championships rapper was asked how he feels about Nicki’s new boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

The 31-year-old replied, “I don’t feel nothing … and I don’t know that man to judge him … I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked.”

If what Meek said is true, it looks like Minaj is giving him the cold shoulder, or possibly just enjoying her privacy. It might also be the Queens rapper’s attempt to shield herself from any additonal criticism about her recent romantic decisions.

Minaj has taken some flack for coming to the defense of her new beaux, who — according to TMZ — has served time in prison for a first-degree rape conviction and manslaughter.