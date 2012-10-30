Nigel D. Presents: Tokyo, Japan

As you might have noticed I have been doing a lot of traveling around the world this year. I stopped saying I will go places, “someday,” and finally made plans to make my dreams come true. Tokyo is one of those cities that has always fascinated me. While the distance from New York(6741 miles) made the idea daunting, I decided it was time to make my first trip to Asia.
This trip almost didn’t happen. I had a friend going with me that I was suppose to meet in San Francisco and then take a straight flight to Tokyo with(11.5 hours). I made my first flight to SFO with no problem. Once I landed I called my friend and got word that their flight was delayed. Horrible news since I didn’t even book a hotel for Tokyo yet and was not prepared to make the trip solo. So I’m standing in front of the gate to go to Tokyo with about 5 minutes left to board. My friend tells me they can’t make it all the way to the gate and to just go. Now the people at the gate or telling me, “now or never,” and that I will make friends in Tokyo. I get a last second call that my friend will be able to get on another flight that lands shortly after mine, disaster avoided.
Of course I had to get my Yens, Yens will make her dance.
Once I landed I was able to book a hotel since the airport has free wifi. We picked a spot in the, Shibuya, area of Tokyo. Took the train there which took about an hour. I guess this area would compare to New York’s, “Times Square,” area. A lot of people, stores and huge billboards.
Along with stores the area has a few clubs. So I had my first Tokyo club experience the first night. The clubs usually have different floors for different music. I was on the rave floor of club Atom for about an hour before I realized they had a Hip Hop floor. No wonder I only heard about 7 minutes of Hip Hop during that hour :-/ . They did play Jay-Z’, “Empire State Of Mind,” on the rave floor and everyone was throwing up the Roc. On the Hip Hop floor they played random songs from old to new. They played songs that weren’t singles at times and even had some Lil Boosie. The people were really into the music, dancing hard. I was the only black male in the entire building. There were a few cute ladies in the building, I highly doubt they spoke any English. It was a cool experience over all.
The, “Shibuya Crossing,” is one of the busiest crossings in the world. I thought Times Square was crowded, this takes things to another level.
Hotel rooms overseas can be a bit small when compared to the U.S. Tokyo has plenty of affordable spots for people to stay at. When on a trip you shouldn’t be spending too much time in your room anyway.
Beautiful view of Tokyo from the, “Mori Tower.”
The Tokyo Tower is the second tallest structure in Tokyo and looks like the Eiffel Tower.
I didn’t see Godzilla but I did get attacked by this.
I thought this was a pretty cool structure.
Tokyo during the day, view from the Mori Tower.
Earlier this year I went to the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world. Now I got to see the second tallest structure. Pictures can’t do these structures justice.
This is the type of architecture I looked forward to seeing in Tokyo.
Shopping area with various foods and goods.
Street performers are everywhere in this world, this group dressed like Elvis did some interesting dances.
Ran into Raiden while roaming the streets.
Took this picture while leaving Tokyo, took the Airport bus to the airport. Tokyo was a lot of fun, next stop Beijing…
“Yens will make her dance.”
lmao
Japan has some of the best architectural buildings I’ve ever seen
Yea definitely. From shrines to the second tallest structure in the world.
Wow this is some great stuff…..I see your living your life to the fullest, that’s wassup!!
Just hoping to inspire all of you to see the world
That’s what’s up. Nothing like seeing what’s happening around the world first hand. I’m planning a trip to Brazil and Argentina in the spring.
make it happen! And wrap it up lol
isn’t asia freaking amazing?
Tokyo is my favorite city on earth
I think Hong Kong beats Tokyo for me.
clean photos
thanks
yo nigel…im curious…were there any “mixed breeds” out there? like blackanese chicks?
I saw about 3 the whole time I was there, but my trips are usually quick.
Daunting?…. o really Nigel. lol. stepped the vocab up too
I notice the spots you traveled too interesting….What have you learned that you think us in the States my have the wrong idea of????
got to think about this one
That question is for each spot Dubai, Ancient Rome, Cairo and Tokyo? @Bbelafonte
Lived in Tokyo for almost 9 years and enjoyed every minute. It’s not the temples, castles, food, etc… It’s the people that make Japan (and Asia in general) a spectacular place.
I need to go back and spend more time with the people.
Very dope G! I’m a kid from Baltimore and I’ve been grateful to be able to travel as well, in the past 6 years, from Dubai to Toronto to Italy to UK to Brazil to Barcelona and other places. I hope your traveling entires encourage people to go out and see the world and what it has to offer. Nice shots.
What has been your favorite spots?
you’ve been to Tokyo, Dubai, Egypt and Rome how has those places reacted to you being a man of color?
i know you mention people in Tokyo were looking at you like you were a basketball player, how has those other countries responded to you?
I didn’t face any racism. On the Great Wall and in Hiong Kong some people wanted to take pics with me, they were friendly.
Amsterdam was the craziest, Brazil/Argentina was the most humbling but my personal favorite is probably Abu Dhabi.
I haven’t been back to hong kong since 2000. i remember very little of it, but will be going back in April 2013. can’t wait