Nigel D. Presents: Tokyo, Japan

As you might have noticed I have been doing a lot of traveling around the world this year. I stopped saying I will go places, “someday,” and finally made plans to make my dreams come true. Tokyo is one of those cities that has always fascinated me. While the distance from New York(6741 miles) made the idea daunting, I decided it was time to make my first trip to Asia.

Photos By Nigel D.

This trip almost didn’t happen. I had a friend going with me that I was suppose to meet in San Francisco and then take a straight flight to Tokyo with(11.5 hours). I made my first flight to SFO with no problem. Once I landed I called my friend and got word that their flight was delayed. Horrible news since I didn’t even book a hotel for Tokyo yet and was not prepared to make the trip solo. So I’m standing in front of the gate to go to Tokyo with about 5 minutes left to board. My friend tells me they can’t make it all the way to the gate and to just go. Now the people at the gate or telling me, “now or never,” and that I will make friends in Tokyo. I get a last second call that my friend will be able to get on another flight that lands shortly after mine, disaster avoided.

Of course I had to get my Yens, Yens will make her dance.

Once I landed I was able to book a hotel since the airport has free wifi. We picked a spot in the, Shibuya, area of Tokyo. Took the train there which took about an hour. I guess this area would compare to New York’s, “Times Square,” area. A lot of people, stores and huge billboards.

Along with stores the area has a few clubs. So I had my first Tokyo club experience the first night. The clubs usually have different floors for different music. I was on the rave floor of club Atom for about an hour before I realized they had a Hip Hop floor. No wonder I only heard about 7 minutes of Hip Hop during that hour :-/ . They did play Jay-Z’, “Empire State Of Mind,” on the rave floor and everyone was throwing up the Roc. On the Hip Hop floor they played random songs from old to new. They played songs that weren’t singles at times and even had some Lil Boosie. The people were really into the music, dancing hard. I was the only black male in the entire building. There were a few cute ladies in the building, I highly doubt they spoke any English. It was a cool experience over all.

The, “Shibuya Crossing,” is one of the busiest crossings in the world. I thought Times Square was crowded, this takes things to another level.

Hotel rooms overseas can be a bit small when compared to the U.S. Tokyo has plenty of affordable spots for people to stay at. When on a trip you shouldn’t be spending too much time in your room anyway.

Beautiful view of Tokyo from the, “Mori Tower.”

The Tokyo Tower is the second tallest structure in Tokyo and looks like the Eiffel Tower.

I didn’t see Godzilla but I did get attacked by this.

I thought this was a pretty cool structure.

Tokyo during the day, view from the Mori Tower.

Earlier this year I went to the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world. Now I got to see the second tallest structure. Pictures can’t do these structures justice.

This is the type of architecture I looked forward to seeing in Tokyo.







Shopping area with various foods and goods.

Street performers are everywhere in this world, this group dressed like Elvis did some interesting dances.





Ran into Raiden while roaming the streets.

Took this picture while leaving Tokyo, took the Airport bus to the airport. Tokyo was a lot of fun, next stop Beijing…