Kim And Kanye’s Daughter North West Got Her Very First Magazine Cover

Kids — they grow up so fast. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter, North West, is somehow already five years old. While most five-year-olds are learning how to read and color inside the lines, Nori is hitting some more Hollywood milestones.

North is on the cover of her first-ever magazine, the very grownup and stylish WWD. The headline on the cover reads: “Move Over, Millennials: North West Leads The Way As A New Generation Comes Of Age.” “Coming of age” is a weird phrase to describe someone who is not even elementary school age, but even if she can’t read a chapter book yet, there’s no denying North is a style icon. On the bright cover, North wears a pink dress, pigtails, and rainbow metallic Doc Martens. (I sincerely hope these are sold in not-child sizes, too.)

You can see some more images from the shoot on mom Kim Kardashian’s Instagram. North also models a cute purple top and pants and trendy tiny, geometric sunglasses. According to the post, Kardashian herself styled North for the shoot. Her outfits and hairstyles are adorable, and with parents as famous as Kim and Kanye, WWD surely won’t be the last magazine she’s featured in.

Check out the photos from the WWD shoot above.