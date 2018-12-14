Getty Image

Offset’s still unnamed album didn’t drop today as expected, and after Offset’s “OOOOPPPSSSS” tweet in the middle of the night, his fanbase has a likely culprit for the circumstance: Cardi B. The Migos member was set to finish off the group’s solo album trifecta on his birthday, but that was before he split with his wife last week after numerous instances of cheating. Offset tweeted out, “I miss Cardi” recently, which fans took as a sign that he is pretty distraught about the situation. Comparatively, Cardi’s fans have noticed how happy she’s looked in pictures, and also her recently changing a line on “Motorsport” from “I told him the other day / Man, we should sell that porn” to, “I told him the other day / We’re going to get a divorce” at a concert. A small group of users are putting two and two together and making tweets about how Cardi’s departure temporarily took Offset’s creative flow with her.

Offset has been mostly quiet about the impending divorce, though people like 50 Cent have had their two cents in trying to get the couple back together. 50 replied to a Cardi B post telling her to “go back home,” and he also told Offset to “just kiss her ass man,” which probably isn’t the worst advice after Offset’s latest cheating scandal. Who knows what the album’s non-Friday morning release means for the Set Gala event that Offset announced for December 15. Time will tell. In the meantime, you can see some of the tweets below.

Ring free.. Cardi B shows off ringless wedding finger at Jingle Ball in New York City… as she and estranged husband Offset unfollow each other on Instagram.. pic.twitter.com/BRc6ncuKaW — One Love (@Naaswitch) December 9, 2018

cardi n offset broke up so he delayin his album cuz he gon give us 808’s & Heartbrick — DS3 SOON (@onecooldudelol) December 14, 2018

Offset tryna figure out if to drop the album with the 3 songs with Cardi or not — Jean-De-Foi (@kinqjean) December 14, 2018

Offset album was suppose to drop today and it didnt. Guess who they blaiming. Yep (cardi)😭😭😭 — Kordon Bleu (@kordon_bleu_) December 14, 2018

Still no Offset album. I blame Cardi B. — 🌹Joseph Payton🌹 (@JP_Flash25) December 14, 2018

Offset Aint Drop The Album Yet Because He Probably Had a Lot Of Cardi b Lines He Had To Fix On The Album !! #ALLIKNOW — DreadHeadYung (@YungstaBaby1) December 14, 2018

This Nigga Offset Too Worried About Cardi B, He Forgot He Had An Album To Drop.. — Ma$a (@Tha_Real_MaSa) December 14, 2018

Offset canceled the album? Thanks alot Cardi B — 👿 (@FredSmackHeeeem) December 14, 2018

Can someone get @iamcardib to go back with Offset so we can get this album? — Logan Chabal (@chiefchabal) December 14, 2018

@iamcardib it’s your fault offset didn’t drop his album — Nathan Surplicd (@surplicd) December 14, 2018