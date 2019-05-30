Getty Image

Offset and the fan whose phone he destroyed have reached an agreement after the fan decided not to press charges, according to TMZ. A few weeks ago, Offset was shopping in Target when a fan approached him for a selfie. Unfortunately for the young fan, ‘Set wasn’t much in the mood for pics and wound up smacking the phone out of the fan’s hand, which resulted in a felony arrest warrant for criminal damage to property.

BREAKING: Police have issued an arrest warrant for @OffsetYRN for criminal damage to property for this incident last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/PPQ28T3aG5 — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 2, 2019

Of course, the fan, Junior Gibbons, didn’t exactly want to see his hero arrested over an $800 hunk of plastic, metal, and personal data. He and the rapper reached an agreement to replace the phone, so the Fulton County District Attorney’s office has closed the case. That should lift some of the weight from Offset’s shoulders, but it won’t be the end to his legal troubles just yet.

In April, he was hit with felony weapons charges stemming from a 2018 arrest in which a traffic stop produced a loaded handgun in his car — a violation of the terms of his probation. While Offset contends that the traffic stop was illegal in the first place, the rapper will still have to battle it out in court to ensure that he does not see his probation revoked.