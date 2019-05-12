Outkast Reunited At Big Boi’s Son’s High School Graduation

05.12.19 1 hour ago

Big Boi‘s youngest son, Cross, graduated from high school at Woodward Academy in College Park, GA on Saturday, but the ceremony featured another cause for celebration for hip-hop fans.

Big Boi’s Outkast bandmate Andre 3000 also attended the ceremony. Outkast have been on hiatus since 2007, after the release of their album Idlewild. But judging from the proud smiles in the family photo shared to Big Boi’s Instagram, it’s like no time has passed at all.

Cross will attend the University of Oregon, where he has committed to the university’s football team. Big Boi is beyond proud of his star running back and academic. He expressed his gratitude and excitement for his son’s future in another Instagram post. “It’s been 1 hell of a journey,” Big Boi wrote, “Raising three kids, private school to college degrees, never woulda thought this rap sh*t would have brought me here, to God be the glory.”

Outkast’s most recent (official) reunion was a series of festival shows and Atlanta homecoming gigs in 2014. Big Boi and Andre 3000 haven’t played any shows together since then, but it’s great to see them hanging out and celebrating. Like any proud dad, Big Boi took a lot of photos and videos of his son’s big day. You can check them all out above/below.

View this post on Instagram

👑👑👑

A post shared by Big Boi (@bigboi) on

View this post on Instagram

💯 @woodwardacademy

A post shared by Big Boi (@bigboi) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andre 3000#Outkast
TAGSANDRE 3000Big BoiCross PattonOutkast
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP