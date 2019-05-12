Outkast Reunited At Big Boi’s Son’s High School Graduation

Big Boi‘s youngest son, Cross, graduated from high school at Woodward Academy in College Park, GA on Saturday, but the ceremony featured another cause for celebration for hip-hop fans.

Big Boi’s Outkast bandmate Andre 3000 also attended the ceremony. Outkast have been on hiatus since 2007, after the release of their album Idlewild. But judging from the proud smiles in the family photo shared to Big Boi’s Instagram, it’s like no time has passed at all.

Cross will attend the University of Oregon, where he has committed to the university’s football team. Big Boi is beyond proud of his star running back and academic. He expressed his gratitude and excitement for his son’s future in another Instagram post. “It’s been 1 hell of a journey,” Big Boi wrote, “Raising three kids, private school to college degrees, never woulda thought this rap sh*t would have brought me here, to God be the glory.”

Outkast’s most recent (official) reunion was a series of festival shows and Atlanta homecoming gigs in 2014. Big Boi and Andre 3000 haven’t played any shows together since then, but it’s great to see them hanging out and celebrating. Like any proud dad, Big Boi took a lot of photos and videos of his son’s big day. You can check them all out above/below.