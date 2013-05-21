Angel Brinks just released her, “Body By Brinks,” collection which you can see featured on Draya, Bernice Burgos & Iesha Marie. Check the slideshow for more pictures and Angel’s site for more of her collection.
Photos: Angel Brinks Releases The “Body By Brinks” Collection With Draya, Bernice Burgos & Iesha Mariee
soooo what exactly is this suppose to be? a collection? a collection of some bitches? is it a calender or a magazine or what.
Love the outfits, I want all 3! Beautiful models, great layout.
