Photos: Rich Gang Celebrates Their Summer Album Release

Last night I attended Cash Money’s, “Rich Gang,” album release party in NYC. The compilation album featuring, Lil Wayne, Birdman, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Future, Chris Brown, R. Kelly, Ace Hood, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes and more is on sale today. Check the slideshow for pictures from the party.
Why do New Yorkers even let lil fuck boy Wayne move around after his I hate New York rant smh that’s why New York fell off rather be friends with niggas and maintain relationships then compete its sickening. Hip hop in shambles
YMCMB is just the fam niggas wish there were frm bigup for y’all u own hiphop
Bigup for YMCMB… Dopest fam ever much luv frm Nigeria
Glad to see Juve made it…I REALLY hope the rumors are true and Birdman signed him back…he’s gonna show these YMCMBrats who the REAL OG is.
bitch gang
they let wayne move around like that cause he has power in the industry if they touch him that will be bad buisness and fuck there whole situation up money is power in this piece of shit world lol
THE ALBUM WILL FLOP. AINT NOBODY GOT TIME FOR THAT. ESPECIALLY SINCE BIRDMAN ON THERE. NOBODY WANTS TO HEAR HIS GHOSTWRITTEN RAPS. PEOPLE SAY JAY 2 OLD N U CANT RELATE TO HIM CUZ HE 2 RICH BUT U CAN RELATE 2 THE RICH SHIT THEY TALK BOUT. WAYNE RICH ASFUCK BUT HE TRIES TO BE RELATEBLE BY DOING COMMON PEOPLE SHIT LIKE SKATE BOARDING N WEARING CHEAP SHIT. SAME SHIT JADA KISS TRIED 2 DO RAP LIKE HE STILL SELLING NICK N DIMES ON THE CORNER. HOW’S THAT WORKING OUT JADA? MORE AUTO TUNE? SMFH. THAT FIRST YMCMB ALBUM FLOPPED, BABY’S ALBUM WAS ANOTHER YMCMB ALBUM N IT FLOPPED AND THIS RICH GANG BULLSHIT WILL FLOP. AINT NOBODY TRYNA HEAR NON OF THEM EXCEPT FOR IN THIS ORDER : DRAKE TIED FOR 2ND WAYNE AND NICKI MAYBE TYGA. THE REST CAN KICK ROCKS SORRY BUSTA N JUVE. OL GOATS
Juve looks uncomfortable, buts thats understandable since its all new young guys.
your doing it big fam keep it up kinfolk
Am really lovn dis niggers,hope is sold out
YMCMB is d greatest gang after Awtlawz died….i wish 2 b a YMCMT.
tsup
Big up 2 Ymcmb thy r so hot man i like them a lot n love ur muzik dudes…………n shout out 2 Dj Khaled u da fucken best homeboi
Rich Gang is the best crew ive never seen in hip hop bussiness n these guys r so taleted man……..Birdman made a fantastic decision by forming the group……hala at ya big up hommies i love u
Thanks to all member in YMCMB,you make me and my friend swagga with YMCMB shirts, don’t live us Lil truk Fit, I love you Lil wayne man,