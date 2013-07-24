Photos: Rich Gang Celebrates Their Summer Album Release

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night I attended Cash Money’s, “Rich Gang,” album release party in NYC. The compilation album featuring, Lil Wayne, Birdman, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Future, Chris Brown, R. Kelly, Ace Hood, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Busta Rhymes and more is on sale today. Check the slideshow for pictures from the party.

Video & Photos By Nigel D.

