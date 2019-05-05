Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott teamed up to produce an electric and upbeat track for HBO’s Game of Thrones series. The three stars released a dark and colorful music video for “Power is Power.”

The video begins with The Weeknd looking longingly into the distance while snow flurries around him while out-of-focus clips from the popular HBO series plays behind him.

“I was born of the ice and snow,” The Weeknd croons. The video cuts to a shot of an army of White Walkers. Clips of the Night King are also projected behind The Weeknd. The singer’s verses are intercut with scenes of Jon Snow‘s major struggles in the past three seasons.

SZA then appears in the video wearing a golden bejeweled crown. SZA sits on the Iron Throne and dances in front of roaring flames. SZA’s light and feathery vocals are intercut with scenes of Daenerys and her famous dragons. “I was down for the coldest war,” she sings.

Travis Scott appears in the video standing on the edge of a cliff and wearing dark armor. Scott’s short verse plays over various fight scenes from the series.

The video doesn’t linger on any particular scene long enough to give away any spoilers, but it’s clear the video is meant to get viewers excited for the final episodes of the popular show.