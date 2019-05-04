Getty Image

When he’s not busy not writing The Winds of Winter, the long-promised sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire cycle, Game of Thrones guru George R.R. Martin likes to blog. Each post tends to be fairly mundane — what movies he’s watching, what non-GoT TV he recommends, updates on various projects, some shilling of GRRM products. In a post posted Saturday, buried under praise for Avengers: Endgame and HBO’s Gentleman Jack, the fantasy god gave a little update/clarification on the Thrones shows promised to arrive sometime after the original show’s final season concludes.

“[D]on’t believe everything you read. Internet reports are notoriously unreliable,” Martin wrote, then offered some corrections. He says there have been five different GoT “successor shows” in the works. (“I mislike the term ‘spinoffs,” he added.) Of these, “three of them are still moving forward nicely,” he said.

“The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year,” he added, referring to both one of the shows and to last week’s controversially underlit episode. He then said, “the two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer.”

If this sounds vague, you have no idea. “What are they about? I cannot say,” he wrote, before turning to his hustling side. “But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of FIRE & BLOOD and come up with your own theories,” he said, referring to his prequel novel, released last year, which he noted elsewhere on the blog had reappeared on the New York Times Bestseller list.

On a related note, only three episodes remain of the final season of Game of Thrones. Cherish them!

