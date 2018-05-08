Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Videos with cool plots will always get extra points and Pro Era co-founder Powers Pleasant’s “Pull Up” video with ASAP Ferg and Joey Badass has a cool plot indeed. The Hood Pope ASAP Ferg is preparing for a street race in his native Harlem, but first he needs the “juice” to ensure his win. He sends Powers P and Joey on a mission to procure the winning formula from a barbershop in Japan. They return to New York with a vial of a glowing substance that gives Ferg the added boost he needs to overtake his opponent.

There are all sorts of nifty details, like a video game-inspired, 8-bit “racer select” screen that sets up the storyline, Ferg’s car being specially customized for light weight and crash protection, and the ASAP Yams-esque “birthmark” Ferg’s opponent’s face. Model Slick Woods also makes a split second cameo in the high-octane, Fast And Furious style video.

Powers Pleasant has long played the background of his Pro Era collective as their tour DJ, despite being the collective’s co-founder alongside the late Capital Steez (who they’ll be celebrating at the 4th annual festival they started in his honor July 8), but the DJ-producer is finally ready to take the spotlight. He’ll be releasing his debut LP this spring, featuring appearances from Denzel Curry, SuperduperKyle, IDK, and Flatbush Zombies.

No date has been announced as yet, so for now, you can check out Powers Pleasant’s Soundcloud page for more updates and music from the Brooklyn-based producer.