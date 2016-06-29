Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Drops ‘Beast With It’ For Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

06.29.16 2 years ago
Prodigy Beast With It

Marvel

In support of Marvel’s Black Panther, Mobb Deep’s Prodigy dropped a new loosie with Mark the Beast titled “Beast with It.” Even though the song is billed as a record from Prodigy, it’s mostly a showcase for Mark’s skill on the production side. Prodigy’s vocals are on various parts of the song but, outside of a few lines which sort of sounds like another sample, he doesn’t do any rapping. “Beast with It” sounds more akin to a drug-fueled rave party than a hip-hop record, but the energy is cranked to 11 on this cut.

Around The Web

TAGSMark the BeastProdigy

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP