Marvel

In support of Marvel’s Black Panther, Mobb Deep’s Prodigy dropped a new loosie with Mark the Beast titled “Beast with It.” Even though the song is billed as a record from Prodigy, it’s mostly a showcase for Mark’s skill on the production side. Prodigy’s vocals are on various parts of the song but, outside of a few lines which sort of sounds like another sample, he doesn’t do any rapping. “Beast with It” sounds more akin to a drug-fueled rave party than a hip-hop record, but the energy is cranked to 11 on this cut.