DJ Khaled is already back at work on his follow up to 2017’s Grateful, Father Of Asahd. The well-connected super-producer has been teasing the album since June, but it looks like he’s ready to begin pushing it in earnest, releasing the first single, “No Brainer,” today on Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe. The song is a summery, synthy dance bop featuring Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, and Quavo.

While on the show to debut the track, Khaled also revealed a few details about the upcoming Father Of Asahd, explaining that since numerology plays such an important role on his albums (Grateful was 23 tracks because Asahd was born on October 23, 2016), his 11th album will feature 11 songs. He says that he’s recorded way more music but will pare down the selections, which could result in a tighter, more focused compilation of collaborations than we’re used to seeing from him.

Meanwhile, “No Brainer” could very well become inescapable by the end of summer, with singsong verses from each contributor and a beat that basically forces your body to move. The song was preceded by hilarious promos on Khaled’s Instagram which featured comedian Kevin Hart voicing a business-minded Asahd’s negotiations for his cut of the album profits and some cleverly quirky product placement for Apple Music and Siri enabled speakers.