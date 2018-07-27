DJ Khaled’s ‘No Brainer’ Is A Bubbly Summer Anthem With Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, And Quavo

#DJ Khaled #Chance The Rapper #Justin Bieber
Hip-Hop Editor
07.27.18

We The Best

DJ Khaled is already back at work on his follow up to 2017’s Grateful, Father Of Asahd. The well-connected super-producer has been teasing the album since June, but it looks like he’s ready to begin pushing it in earnest, releasing the first single, “No Brainer,” today on Beats 1 Radio with Zane Lowe. The song is a summery, synthy dance bop featuring Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, and Quavo.

While on the show to debut the track, Khaled also revealed a few details about the upcoming Father Of Asahd, explaining that since numerology plays such an important role on his albums (Grateful was 23 tracks because Asahd was born on October 23, 2016), his 11th album will feature 11 songs. He says that he’s recorded way more music but will pare down the selections, which could result in a tighter, more focused compilation of collaborations than we’re used to seeing from him.

Meanwhile, “No Brainer” could very well become inescapable by the end of summer, with singsong verses from each contributor and a beat that basically forces your body to move. The song was preceded by hilarious promos on Khaled’s Instagram which featured comedian Kevin Hart voicing a business-minded Asahd’s negotiations for his cut of the album profits and some cleverly quirky product placement for Apple Music and Siri enabled speakers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DJ Khaled#Chance The Rapper#Justin Bieber
TAGSasahdCHANCE THE RAPPERDJ Khaledfather of asahdJustin Bieberno brainerQuavo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 1 week ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 1 week ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP