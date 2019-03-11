Getty Image

On Sunday, lawyer Gloria Allred held a press conference in which she revealed that a third tape that allegedly features R. Kelly sexually abusing underage girls has been turned over to authorities in New York City’s Southern District. She was accompanied by a man named Gary Dennis, who said he discovered the tape in his personal collection.

Dennis, who has never met and has no connection to Kelly, said he found the tape in a box of old VHS tapes. He also said he doesn’t know how he came to be in possession of the tape, but that he used to trade tapes with friends often. Dennis said during the press conference, “To my shock and surprise, R. Kelly appeared to be on the tape, but not in concert. Instead, he was sexually abusing underaged African American girls. I was disgusted and horrified when I saw that.”

In a statement, Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, said in a statement, “R. Kelly denies that he is on any tape with underaged girls. The doubt here is self-evident, with reporting that the man on the tape kinda, sorta looks like R Kelly. That doesn’t make it him. It is not him.”