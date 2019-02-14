Getty Image

Just weeks after Lifetime aired the Surviving R. Kelly documentary miniseries detailing the accusations of sexual misconduct against the singer, a new investigation may have unearthed another R. Kelly sex tape with an underage girl, according to CNN. In the report, high profile lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represents someone he calls a “whistleblower” who worked closely with Kelly over the years, says that he turned in the tape to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago last weekend. CNN confirms that it has seen the VHS tape in the report as well.

The tape, as detailed in the report, allegedly depicts R. Kelly engaging in sexual activity “with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old.” The girl, whose age is as yet unverified, refers to her “14-year-old p***y” six times, and both the video’s participants also reportedly engage in urine play, harkening back to the original video for which Kelly was arrested for child pornography in 2002. Avenatti says his client “worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions,” and can identify both Kelly and the girl on the tape. He released a statement via Twitter early this morning as well, writing: “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice.”

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019

R. Kelly has consistently denied the accusations against him, which have led to a #MuteRKelly campaign and his being dropped from RCA. Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told CNN, “We are unaware of any new information involving Mr. Kelly. We have not been contacted by anyone. We have not been informed about any new information by anyone and we have not been contacted by law enforcement.”