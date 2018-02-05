Rae Sremmurd Are Teeing Off Anticipation For ‘SR3MM’ With Their ‘T’d Up’ Single

02.05.18 2 months ago

Getty Image

Rae Sremmurd teed off anticipation for their upcoming SR3MM album with a couple tweets – now they’ve dropped their first single “T’d Up.” The triple album is predominantly produced by group godfather Mike Will Made-It, but this trap burner was produced by MetroBoomin. He provided his typical mysterious-yet-energetic soundscape for the track, which will be the soundtrack for LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ upcoming trip to Boston to take on former teammate Kyrie Irving’s Boston Celtics. ESPN will use the song in their promotion campaign for the February 11th matchup, according to a press release.

Hopefully, Rae Sremmurd’s relationship doesn’t end acrimoniously like James and Irving’s has been rumored to. Some fans have said they wanted to hear a Swae Lee album – in the same manner Migos fans clamor for a Quavo solo album. Group members Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy are indeed crafting those solo albums – but putting them on SR3MM along with their third group album. Last year, they gave us a taste of what they’re cooking up with “Perplexing Pegagus,” an alliteratively-titled track that showed they’ve still got it. It looks like they’ve retained their “non-stop possibilities” creative process with Mike Will Made-It, who has been working with the group on the album for over a year. “T’d Up” is just a preview of what they have to offer on the project. You can listen to the song below.

Around The Web

TAGSmetroboominmikewillmadeitRae Sremmurd

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 17 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP