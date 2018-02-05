Getty Image

Rae Sremmurd teed off anticipation for their upcoming SR3MM album with a couple tweets – now they’ve dropped their first single “T’d Up.” The triple album is predominantly produced by group godfather Mike Will Made-It, but this trap burner was produced by MetroBoomin. He provided his typical mysterious-yet-energetic soundscape for the track, which will be the soundtrack for LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ upcoming trip to Boston to take on former teammate Kyrie Irving’s Boston Celtics. ESPN will use the song in their promotion campaign for the February 11th matchup, according to a press release.

SremmLife three is a Triple disk one side RaeSremmurd , one side Slim Jxmmi , and one side Swae Lee wanted to put a twist on this album 🤟🏽🤟🏽 — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) January 29, 2018

Hopefully, Rae Sremmurd’s relationship doesn’t end acrimoniously like James and Irving’s has been rumored to. Some fans have said they wanted to hear a Swae Lee album – in the same manner Migos fans clamor for a Quavo solo album. Group members Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy are indeed crafting those solo albums – but putting them on SR3MM along with their third group album. Last year, they gave us a taste of what they’re cooking up with “Perplexing Pegagus,” an alliteratively-titled track that showed they’ve still got it. It looks like they’ve retained their “non-stop possibilities” creative process with Mike Will Made-It, who has been working with the group on the album for over a year. “T’d Up” is just a preview of what they have to offer on the project. You can listen to the song below.