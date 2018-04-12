Swae Lee Teases Rae Sremmurd’s Ambitious Triple Album With The Summery Afrobeat Single ‘Guatemala’

It’s April now, which means that Rae Sremmurd have a couple weeks left to make good on their word that their next album will be out this month. They’re taking an interesting, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below-like approach to it, although not exactly: Outkast’s effort featured solo albums from its two members, and Rae Sremmurd’s will too, but it will also include a self-titled album featuring both members.

The duo has teased the album with some promising advance tracks so far, and now Swae Lee has shared another new Swaecation song, “Guatemala.” The bouncy afrobeat tune (which features Slim Jxmmi) sounds like a big, catchy single that’s was crafted to welcome summer, so get used to hearing the earworm hook over and over again for at least the next few months.

Swae told Beats 1’s Carl Cheryl that the song came about during a break from touring, while having a party at a friend’s house with many women:

“I was taking a break from all my shows cause I’d been touring for four years. My homie across the street had like, a huge Scarface house, and he had a studio in there too. We used to have house parties over there, vibing and recording. There was about twenty girls in the studio, and he was going through beats, and he played that one. Everybody was bouncing the same way. I ain’t even have no words. I’m like man, this is fire. I ended up saying ‘Guat-E-Mala’ the syllables, it was just so perfect.”

Listen to “Guatemala” above.

