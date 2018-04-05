Red Bull’s Three-Day BC One Camp Will Be One Of The Biggest Breakdance Competitions In The World

#Red Bull
04.05.18 3 hours ago

Red Bull

Red Bull’s BC One is the energy drink company’s annual international one-on-one b-boy competition, notable for being one of the only competitions that doesn’t feature a crew event. For the 2018 BC One Camp, Red Bull is taking over Houston, TX for three days of breakdancing, workshops, lectures, and more. Much like the company’s Culture Clash event, the BC One is Red Bull’s way of celebrating an underground culture that might otherwise go ignored.

The 2018 BC One will feature ten workshops, including lectures and demonstrations for people of all skill levels to take lessons from professional dance coaches. The workshops will include strength training with Asia One, a look at different sub-styles of dance from popping to boogaloo with Angyil+Dassy, and a talk from “Single Ladies” and “Lemon” choreographer JaQuel Knight about how to create dances that can go viral and create cultural moments.

Of course, there are also competitions galore. The B-Girl Cypher, All Styles Battle, and BC One Cypher will give local dancers the opportunity to go head-to-head to prove their skills and earn a chance to represent at the World Final.

Finally, each night will feature a celebration at The Secret Group in Houston with three rooms featuring different dance styles from disco to funk to hip-hop, spun by world-class DJs.

The 2018 Red Bull BC One Camp will take place April 26-28. See the flyer below for additional detail

Red Bull

Around The Web

TOPICS#Red Bull
TAGSBreakdancered bullRed Bull BC One

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP