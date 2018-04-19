.@ShawnMendes x @PostMalone = 😍😍😍 What do you think of his Live Lounge cover of 'Psycho'? pic.twitter.com/Plv4EKMKiR — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 19, 2018

Back in September, John Mayer reincarnate Shawn Mendes tweeted, “Post Malone is absolutely 100% the man.” Shawn didn’t elaborate, though really, he didn’t have to — Post was transcending one-hit-wonder status, as he followed up “Congratulations” with “Rockstar.” Today Shawn continued to show love toward for Post when he stopped by BBC Radio 1‘s Live Lounge and covered “Psycho.” While Post’s original featured 808s, a core element in modern rap, Shawn’s backing band played drums and electric guitar. So between the light instrumentation and his breathy voice, Shawn managed to make an already understated rap anthem sound even more delicate.

Given how Post Malone approached his upcoming sophomore album, he might well appreciate how Shawn approached his “Psycho” cover. Like 2016 predecessor Stoney, Beerbongs And Bentleys features some of today’s biggest rap stars, from Nicki Minaj to Swae Lee, G-Eazy and YG. But his ultimate goal was to push the boundaries of what mainstream rap can sound like. “The album is so eclectic,” Post’s guitarist Andrew Watt said to Uproxx, during the Nashville stop of his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour. “The guests on this album are insane. Everything from hip-hop to alternative to the acoustic records and slower stuff.”

While still at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Shawn also performed current single and more recent Hot 100 hit “In My Blood.” Watch a snippet of his performance below.

Can @ShawnMendes play in the Live Lounge every week? 💫 'In My Blood' sounds SO good today 😍 pic.twitter.com/NzK2hE6Iv3 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 19, 2018

