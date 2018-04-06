Cardi B’s Debut Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Includes Surprise Features From SZA, Chance The Rapper And More

Invasion Of Privacy is a go! The debut album from Cardi B has been such a well-hyped phenomenon that even NPR is writing think pieces about the why and the how behind her breakout success. Proving that being an indie darling isn’t just for white dudes with beards, Cardi started off as an internet sensation, before jumping to reality TV with Love & Hip Hop: New York and releasing over a dozen singles — ten as a feature artist — and breaking records with her single “Bodak Yellow” as the highest charting female rapper since 2004.

Though her tracklist made it seem like the album would only have Migos and 21 Savage as the sole collaborators, the album actually features a whole host of guests, including YG, Chance The Rapper, Kehlani, SZA and more. The anticipation for new material from Cardi already had a lot of people whispering about behind the scenes collaborations, what the songs might secretly be about, her maybe pregnancy, and a gig at this years Coachella.

Again, all of this is on the strength of just mixtapes, features, and videos. Cardi is literally re-writing the rules of the game as she freestyles her way to the top. Not bad for a little over three years worth of work in the public eye. Of course, we were warned: this is no regular, degular, schemgular girl. And, with Invasion Of Privacy, one way or another, Cardi B will have us learning what that really means, one song at a time. Listen below.

