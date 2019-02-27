Interscope

Atlanta singer Summer Walker has been around for a while, but started gaining momentum over the past year with her commitment to heartfelt, throwback R&B songwriting and buttery vocals that have fans of the genre clamoring for a follow-up to her 2018 debut, Last Day Of Summer . Now, she receives the ultimate co-sign from music’s King Midas, Drake, on her slow-burning Last Day Of Summer standout, “Girls Need Love.” Check it out below.

Drake, whose features often precipitate huge breakouts for the artists who catch his ear, offers a verse that finds him both crooning and rapping to the sweltering, Arsenio Archer-produced beat, playing the stereotypical male foil to Summer’s insistence that “girls need love too.” While Summer’s relatable content has already made her a fan favorite among hardcore genre fans, Drake’s seal of approval will likely lead to an explosion of attention for the Southern singer. Previous R&B recipients of the “Drake effect” have included Jhene Aiko, Jorja Smith, and Tinashe and all of them experienced spikes in their success since.

Old fans and new ones alike can get more of Summer already, as she released a four-song EP, Clear, just this past January, bringing more traditional R&B vibes to a genre that’s seen an infusion of new talent from multiple quarters already. She joins a revival wave that includes Ella Mai, H.E.R, and SZA and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. With Drake’s help, it’s almost certain that she’ll be joining those names at the forefront of popular music in no time.

Last Day Of Summer is out now via LVRN/Interscope Records. Get it here.