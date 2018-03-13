Getty Image

Check nearly every critic’s best-of album list, including ours, from 2017 and you’ll almost certainly find SZA’s album Ctrl hovering somewhere around the top. Now, as we approach the album’s one-year anniversary, SZA has revealed she plans on returning to Ctrl once again to roll out a special edition, packed with at least six, unheard bonus tracks. The TDE stalwart revealed the news via Twitter, and that phrase “so far” is doing a lot of work.

Yah got about 6 bonus tracks so far 🤔 we got room ta add https://t.co/OchDFZvbtY — SZA (@sza) March 10, 2018

It’s fun to imagine what the expanded version of Ctrl could ultimately sound like. We already know that TDE stepped in at the last minute back in 2017 while she was still working on it, to take the album out of her hands and finally share it with the public at large, leaving untold amounts of material on the cutting room floor. “They just took my hard drive from me,” SZA told The Guardian shortly after Ctrl dropped. “I just kept f*cking everything up. I just kept moving shit around. I was choosing from 150, 200 songs. So I’m just like, who knows what’s good anymore?”

Despite the harsh measures, SZA apparently shows no ill will toward TDE and this summer will tour alongside the other members of the collective like Kendrick Lamar and ScHoolboy Q, with her name quite high up on the bill.