Watch Kendrick Lamar, SZA, And The Top Dawg Crew Hilariously Train For Their Upcoming Championship Tour

Top Dawg was smart to start a music label and not, say, a sports team. With the talent on-hand at Top Dawg Entertainment, he’s got an all-star team of unrivaled winners, the Golden State Warriors of hip-hop and R&B. But when they extend the sports analogy of their 2018 Championship Tour to actual physical training for their hilarious, Dave Free-directed announcement video, the results are decidedly more, shall we say, mixed.

Of course, some members of the crew are great at certain activities. Jay Rock‘s lifting technique could only have been honed by the finest OGs that Nickerson Gardens has to offer, while Schoolboy Q’s sand trap wedge game seems to be on-point (although, the fact that he’s in the sand trap to begin with might point to arguments that his overall golf game has a lot to be desired). Unsurprisingly, SZA is the most agile of the bunch, easily turning over a tire that Ab-Soul‘s smoker’s lungs wouldn’t let him get over his head. Kendrick Lamar, despite not participating in too many of the physical activities, makes for a heck of an encouraging coach and trainer.

Isaiah Rashad seems to be doing okay teaching Lance Skiiiwalker to kick soccer goals, but no one should ever leave Soul in charge of the logistics again. Poor SiR has to drive all the way back from Arizona now.

The Championship Tour kicks off May 4 in Vancouver, BC Canada, and runs through June 16, concluding in Pittsburgh, PA.

Check out the tour dates below.

5/4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

5/5 — Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

5/6 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

5/8 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

5/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

5/13 — San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

5/14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak. Chin Pavilion

5/15 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

5/17 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

5/18 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

5/19 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

5/22 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/23 — West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

5/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

5/26 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/27 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

5/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

5/30 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/1 — Bristow, VA @ (DC) Jiffy Lube Live

6/2 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

6/3 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

6/5 — Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/7 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

6/8 — Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

6/9 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/12 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

6/13 — Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/15 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion