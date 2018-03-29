tonight A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 29, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

After hinting that he’d be dropping something this Friday with a screenshot of a text message, The Weeknd has made it even more clear that he will be making a triumphant return. Today he shared the above Instagram — that looks to be an album cover — with the caption “tonight,” which probably means midnight and 9 PM PST for those of you following along at home. The image’s text, “My Dear Melancholy,” sure as hell sounds like a Weeknd album title. But a different billboard thickens the plot, spotted out in the wild by England-based music journalist Grant Brydon.

According to Brydon, the above billboard is near Shoreditch in East London. This billboard confirms it’s a new album, and says “available now,” which indicates he might do a surprise drop tonight of the whole thing. No word yet on whether there are other billboards popping up around the world, but it’s pretty likely there will be soon. Here’s a closer look at the photo of the billboard, which includes the text “New album from The Weeknd. Available Now.”

We don’t have any music snippets yet, but given the dark and alluring cover, it sounds like this album or single will be just as moody as Abel Tesfaye’s past work. After his pivot to full-on pop star for Starboy, perhaps he’s returning to his roots? Or perhaps, he’s taking the entire realm of pop into the darkness with him? Only time will tell, guess we’ll find out tonight.