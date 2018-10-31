Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this month, Theophilus London and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker made good on a partnership years in the making by coming together to perform their first collaborative show as Theo Impala. The pair performed a couple new songs at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, and one of those tracks was “Only You,” a synth-laden disco-inspired song. Now London has shared a video for the song, and it turns out it’s actually a cover of a 1984 original from Nigerian musician Steve Monite.

The clip pays tribute to the era of the song’s origin by adopting a fuzzy VHS style, in both its aesthetic and content. The video (directed by Frankie Latina) shows London and Parker performing the song, cut with footage of a model doing ’80s music video-type things, such as wearing a mask in a shadowy room, pouring what looks like milk or paint on herself and letting it run onto a flower, letting go of a bunch of balloons, and so on. It’s not yet certain what London’s plans are for his next album, or what’s coming up from Theo Impala, but it seems there’s more on the way, as the duo recently premiered two other songs on Beats 1: “Whiplash” and “Revenge,” the latter of which features Ariel Pink.

Watch the video for “Only You” above, and check out some clips from the debut performance of Theo Impala here.