Thundercat And BadBadNotGood’s ‘King Of The Hill’ Brings In Brainfeeder’s 10th Anniversary

10.30.18 21 mins ago

Experimental bass king Thundercat wants you to know he’s the “King Of The Hill” with some help from BadBadNotGood and Flying Lotus on his latest single from Brainfeeder X. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Flying Lotus’ groundbreaking label, Brainfeeder X is a 36-track compilation split into two halves: A retrospective side encompassing some of the label’s highlights of the past 10 years and a prospective one, looking ahead to the future.

Produced by FlyLo himself, “King Of The Hill” perfectly sums up Brainfeeder’s jazzy, throwback vibe. It could easily soundtrack a scene from a 1970s-era detective action movie or a laid-back spaceship cruise in the far-flung future. Thundercat’s signature bass anchors everything, but he also croons the vocals as well, while BadBadNotGood lends support with some groovy key work.

Brainfeeder X is due November 16 and will be available as a four-LP box set, a two-CD set, and of course, as a digital stream. The box sets are designed by the creator of the original Brainfeeder logo, Charles Munka. The whole Brainfeeder crew will celebrate the label’s 10th anniversary this December in London at O2 Academy on the 15th, as Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Ross From Friends, Lapalux, Dorian Concept, and Iglooghost play a special show.

