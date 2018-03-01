Zach Wolfe

TI has been one of the most recognizable figures in Atlanta’s booming hip-hop scene for the better part of the last two decades. ChooseATL, a nonprofit dedicated to attracting entrepreneurs, artists, and other professionals to the city, will be leveraging his fame to help it in its mission with a special appearance at its SXSW activation dedicated to tech, film, music, and Atlanta’s vibrant culture.

In conjunction with The Gathering Spot, an Atlanta social club and event space, ChooseATL will be hosting a panel discussion about community, creators, and the act of gathering in Atlanta with The Gathering Spots founders, Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, as well as special guest, TI. Later, TI and his Hustle Gang cohorts, including firebrand Tokyo Jetz, will host an ATL House Party complete with live performances.

The rap pioneer has been visible lately as a mouthpiece for Atlanta hip-hop, as well as an elder statesman who has retained a youthful outlook despite his age, even coming to the defense of some of the city’s younger generation rappers from his own contemporaries in the rap generation war. In the meantime, the outspoken rap veteran has been promoting Hustle Gang’s recently released compilation album, We Want Smoke.

You can RSVP for these events and more at ChooseATL’s website.