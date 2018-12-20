Getty Image

TMZ reports that Houston rapper Travis Scott will bring some of his Astroworld magic to the 2019 Super Bowl alongside Maroon 5. Travis has been having a truly gargantuan run in 2018 since the release of his third album, which shot to the top of the charts upon its release — then returned there weeks later, besting the debut of controversy magnet Tekashi 69 after the latter disputed the Billboard tally.

And despite his mentor Kanye’s apparent moratorium on performances of his Drake-featuring mega-hit “Sicko Mode,” that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a coveted guest on other artists’ tracks and tours, or from becoming one of 2018’s biggest success stories. He even made a surprise appearance at yesterday’s Top Dawg Holiday Concert in Watts, California, blessing residents of the Nickerson Gardens housing projects with a performance of “Goosebumps” alongside Kendrick Lamar.

Meanwhile, with Cardi B negotiating a separate performance with the NFL and other brands and artists planning their own festivities, Atlanta is looking like the place to be for Super Bowl weekend. There’s an EA Sports Super Bowl party with Migos and Ludacris, two of Atlanta’s biggest acts, as part of a more hip-hop-oriented music festival that will also feature Cardi B and Bruno Mars.