Getty Image

Tyler, the Creator‘s new album IGOR dropped Friday after much teasing, and shortly afterwards Tyler posted a photo of himself in front of Buckingham Palace. The rapper had been previously banned from entering the UK for three to five years due to lyrics which the government said “encourages violence and intolerance of homosexuality” and “fosters hatred with views that seek to provoke others to terrorist acts.”

The ban has finally been lifted, apparently, and Tyler was gearing up to celebrate with a surprise show in London.

“LONDON; IGOR; 3PM; WILL UPDATE YOU LATER WITH LOCATION,” Tyler tweeted.

LONDON; IGOR; 3PM; WILL UPDATE YOU LATER WITH LOCATION pic.twitter.com/bscofwIxta — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 18, 2019

Two hours later, Tyler revealed a location to the surprise show.

COPELAND PARK, BUSSEY BUILDING, 3PM — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 18, 2019

However, the “See You Again” rapper’s plan went sour when police forced Tyler to cancel his show. Police cite safety issues as the reason for cancelling the surprise show. Tyler’s tweet incited massive crowds blocking the street and a few individuals climbing gates.

Loooool Tyler, The Creator just shut down Peckham @tylerthecreator pic.twitter.com/AReDykmMwR — T (@tobyyyy69) May 18, 2019

In a since-deleted tweet, Tyler said that fans climbing the gate was the final straw for police. The rapper posted a video to Instagram officially announcing the show’s cancellation and asking for London fans to go home.

Tyler shared his disappointment after the cancellation.

🥺 london i wanted to play new magic and earfquake so bad fuckkkkkk — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 18, 2019

Tyler showed appreciation for all the support he has felt on his new album and reassured fans that he would return to London to play another show in the near future.